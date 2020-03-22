Mainland's only new local patient infected by imported case leads to vigilance over a second outbreak: expert

Epidemic control staff disinfect an international arrival on Monday night in the Pudong district of Shanghai. The city has established at least 18 quarantine centers for international arrivals' medical observation. Twenty imported COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city. Photo: cnsphoto

The only new local COVID-19 infection in the Chinese mainland on Saturday was from South China's Guangdong Province, who was infected by a case imported from abroad, the first of its kind in the mainland, reminding cities to raise vigilance over imported cases, as they could lead to a second wave of infections.A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the mainland, 45 of which were imported, said the National Health Commission on Sunday. The only new infection was from Guangdong, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province announced on its WeChat account on Sunday.Jin, 54, a citizen based in Guangzhou, Guangdong, felt weak and had muscle aches but no fever on March 17, and rested at home.He was confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus on March 21, according the Guangdong health authority.As of March 21, 18 people who have had close contact with Jin have been identified and quarantined for medical observation.According to epidemiological investigations, Jin had been in close contact with an imported infection from Turkey, who was also reported in Guangzhou.The imported patient from Turkey surnamed Lin, a 34-year-old female, flew back to Guangzhou on March 9 and was found to have a normal body temperature at the airport.Lin returned home by car and stayed there most of the time, occasionally doing activities around the home wearing a facial mask. She was confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus on March 21.Two people who had close contact with Lin were quarantined for medical observations on the same day.Guangzhou has reported three new confirmed cases, including one imported from the Philippines, one from Turkey and one infected by the patient from Turkey.The Chinese mainland has reported zero new infections for three consecutive days from March 18 to 20, while Wuhan reported zero new infections for four consecutive days.The only new local COVID-19 patient infected by an imported case from abroad has led to worries among netizens that there may be a resurgence of the disease in the mainland.Wuhan virologist Yang Zhanqiu told the Global Times the epidemic won't reemerge in China, as major ports in the country have been strictly screening possible cases of infection from abroad. However, a domestic case infected by an imported case reflects loopholes in these preventive measures and a failure to cut off transmission channels from abroad, Yang said.Guangdong should learn lessons from Beijing by arranging for anyone coming in from overseas to be sent to designated places for quarantine, whether they have symptoms or not, rather than allowing them to undergo home quarantine, which could be a loophole allowing imported cases to contaminate people in China, Yang suggested.Anyone entering Beijing from abroad has to undergo quarantine at designated venues, and no home quarantine is allowed except in special cases such as minors, the elderly and people with underlying conditions.However, according to the requirements of Guangdong, starting from Saturday, all Chinese and foreign nationals entering the province from overseas, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and other provinces can apply to undergo 14 days of quarantine at designated venues or a home quarantine.Shanghai also allows home quarantine if the person lives alone or all members of the same family need to be quarantined.Wang Peiyu, a deputy head of Peking University's school of public health, warned cities in China to raise their vigilance over imported cases, as they could lead to a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak."At present, the confirmed cases of China's COVID19 epidemic are mainly imported cases. The emergence of the domestic case related to an overseas imported case means everyone should raise their vigilance," Wang told the Global Times, noting that this local infection case reminds us that epidemic prevention in China cannot be loosened despite the improving domestic epidemic situation.Wang pointed out that the fight against the entry of imported cases has only recently become the focus for prevention and control in China, and that there may be problems in coordination between departments and existing loopholes may increase the possibility of cross infections.