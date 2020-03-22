Four types of people must test for COVID-19 before entering Beijing: authority

People enjoy themselves near blooming flowers in Bishagang park in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, March 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Li An)

RELATED ARTICLES: Beijing cuts infection channels from abroad

The Beijing municipal government is further strengthening measures to prevent imported cases, stipulating that four types of people must take the nucleic acid test before entry: those with COVID-19 symptoms, those with an epidemiological history, those showing signs of infection, and those who have necessity to test.Disclosed on Sunday, the decision was made at a Saturday conference on the prevention and control of COVID-19, especially imported cases from abroad. The Beijing government also stressed that the regulations must be strictly followed, including the 14-day isolation for people entering the city, with priority given to the elderly, pregnant, children, the disabled, while disinfection and protection measures will also be enhanced at the airport.Furthermore, the government said it will optimize the entry process to avoid excessively long passenger waiting times. The government is also providing online medical services and consultation for overseas Chinese and students.In terms of quarantine sites and hospitals, the government is requiring stricter management and inspection, and is ensuring adequate medical workers and protective supplies. District-level hospitals are allowed to fully resume daily medical services to meet the needs of non-coronavirus patients.Beijing is taking a range of measures to defend the result it has achieved in the fight against the coronavirus. Starting from Monday, all international flights must first divert to one of the 12 designated entry points in other cities before they are allowed to enter Beijing. Only passengers who meet the boarding requirements after COVID19 inspection can take their original flights to Beijing.In addition, concealing health status, and forging health and checkup forms will lead to conviction.The capital has also reopened Xiaotangshan Hospital, the makeshift hospital previously designated to treat SARS patients in 2003, for screening international visitors and returned nationals, to treat mild coronavirus cases and quarantined suspected cases.Beijing confirmed 13 new imported cases on Saturday, taking the total number of imported cases to 97. However, Beijing has reported zero domestic infections for 15 consecutive days.