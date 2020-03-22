Learning Chinese

Chat attack
luxury goods
奢侈品
(shēchǐpǐn)
A: Have you heard? Due to the global pandemic outbreak, a lot of luxury goods shops have been forced to cease operations.
你听说了吗？最近因为全球疫情大爆发,很多奢侈品店被迫停止营业。
(nǐ tīnɡshuō lema? zuìjìnyīnwéi quánqiúyìqínɡ dàbàofā, hěnduō shēchǐpǐndiàn bèipò tínɡzhǐyínɡyè.)
B: I saw the news. Taking the health and safety of its employees into consideration, Chanel announced that it was shutting down several factories in Europe for two weeks.
我看到新闻了,考虑到员工的健康和安全保护,香奈儿宣布关闭欧洲多个工厂,关闭时间为两周。
(wǒ kàndào xīnwénle, kǎolǜdào yuánɡōnɡde jiànkānɡ hé ānquánbǎohù, xiānɡnaiér xuānbùɡuānbì ōuzhōuduōɡè ɡōnɡchǎnɡ, ɡuānbì shíjiān wéi liǎnɡzhōu.)
A: I estimate they will lose quite a bit of money.
估计他们要损失不少钱啊。
(ɡūjì tāmén yào sǔnshī bùshǎo qián a.)
B: I feel that these big brands will consider working with China's e-commerce shops to sell things online. This could be a trend.
我感觉以后这些大品牌会考虑与中国电商合作在线售卖。这会是一个趋势！
(wǒ ɡǎnjué yǐhòu zhèxiē dàpǐnpái huì kǎolǜ yǔzhōnɡɡuódiànshānɡ hézuò zàixiàn shòumài. zhèhuìshì yīɡè qūshì.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT