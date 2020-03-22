Learning Chinese

luxury goods奢侈品(shēchǐpǐn)A: Have you heard? Due to the global pandemic outbreak, a lot of luxury goods shops have been forced to cease operations.你听说了吗？最近因为全球疫情大爆发,很多奢侈品店被迫停止营业。(nǐ tīnɡshuō lema? zuìjìnyīnwéi quánqiúyìqínɡ dàbàofā, hěnduō shēchǐpǐndiàn bèipò tínɡzhǐyínɡyè.)B: I saw the news. Taking the health and safety of its employees into consideration, Chanel announced that it was shutting down several factories in Europe for two weeks.我看到新闻了,考虑到员工的健康和安全保护,香奈儿宣布关闭欧洲多个工厂,关闭时间为两周。(wǒ kàndào xīnwénle, kǎolǜdào yuánɡōnɡde jiànkānɡ hé ānquánbǎohù, xiānɡnaiér xuānbùɡuānbì ōuzhōuduōɡè ɡōnɡchǎnɡ, ɡuānbì shíjiān wéi liǎnɡzhōu.)A: I estimate they will lose quite a bit of money.估计他们要损失不少钱啊。(ɡūjì tāmén yào sǔnshī bùshǎo qián a.)B: I feel that these big brands will consider working with China's e-commerce shops to sell things online. This could be a trend.我感觉以后这些大品牌会考虑与中国电商合作在线售卖。这会是一个趋势！(wǒ ɡǎnjué yǐhòu zhèxiē dàpǐnpái huì kǎolǜ yǔzhōnɡɡuódiànshānɡ hézuò zàixiàn shòumài. zhèhuìshì yīɡè qūshì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT