US rapper Cardi B, take to social media to condemn Trump’s racist use of 'Chinese virus'

Cardi B Photo: Courtesy of Weibo

Chinese netizens gave their full support to US rapper Cardi B after she complimented the measures China took in Wuhan to control the COVID-19 outbreak and indirectly condemned US President Donald Trump's racist usage of the term "Chinese virus" during a livestream on Instagram on Saturday night.



The singer praised the Chinese government's epidemic prevention measures including implementing quarantines, disinfecting cities, building hospitals and knocking on doors to take temperatures, which she said the US government has not been doing as well. She also criticized some media reports for distorting the facts and smearing China as well as people attacking Chinese on the street.



According to information on Instagram, more than 1 million people watched the stream live. The video clip also went viral on Chinese social media, with many supportive comments flooding the internet. The hashtag for Cardi B praising China's protective measures has earned 120 million views on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo as of Sunday afternoon.



"I have always appreciated Cardi B's straightforward personality. She is using her own humorous way to hint at her disapproval of Trump's use of the racist term 'Chinese virus' and her strong dissatisfaction with the US government's efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus by pointing to what the Chinese government did as a comparison," a Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo.



"Cardi B's high compliment of the Chinese government could earn her the qualifications to apply for membership into the Communist Party of China (CPC)," another Chinese netizen joked on Sina Weibo.



A previous video from the rapper, in which she called for the US government and people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, was aired on Chinese TV station ShenZhen Channel News on March 14. On Twitter, the star seemed pleased to see that her video had been reported by Chinese media and shared a snapshot of the report on the platform.



Cardi B is not the first celebrity to comment publicly on social media. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo also condemned Trump's racist comments on Twitter.



"Dear Donald Trump, when you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them. When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people. Do better," Ruffalo posted on Twitter.



Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim has also called for an end to racism against Asians amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



"Yes, I'm Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China. I got it in America," he said in a video.