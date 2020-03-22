Xinjiang resumes classes for some students

Students have an English class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Students have an English class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Students have a gym class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Students have lunch at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A student answers a question during an English class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Students have an English class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Students have a gym class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Students have a gym class at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2020. As of Friday, over 10 provinces and regions across the country have announced dates and arrangements for starting the new semester, most of which put graduating middle and high school students at priority. Among them, Qinghai, Guizhou and Xinjiang have already resumed classes for some students, while the rest have scheduled reopening schools in late March or early April. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)