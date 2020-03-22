Acrobats train with masks on in SW China city

Members of an acrobatic troupe train at a sports center in Zunyi, Southwest China's Guizhou province, Mar. 20, 2020. Wearing facial masks, acrobats carried out rehearsals in preparation for scheduled performance in the United States. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

