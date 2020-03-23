Chinese medical team in Tunisia continues their work in face of COVID-19 outbreak

Lei Xiaozhen (2nd R), an obstetrician of the 24th Chinese medical team, talks with local doctors in the Hospital of Sidi Bou Zid in Tunisia, March 21, 2020. The Chinese medical team in Tunisia, with medical staff from Jiangxi Province, continued their work in face of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Tunisian health authorities on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 75. (Xinhua)

Xiao Liang (2nd L), a doctor of the 24th Chinese medical team, talks with local government staff about the measures to prevent COVID-19 in the Hospital of Jendouba in Tunisia, March 19, 2020. The Chinese medical team in Tunisia, with medical staff from Jiangxi Province, continued their work in face of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Tunisian health authorities on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 75. (Xinhua)

