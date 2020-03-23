Teenager detained after trying to break through COVID-19 checkpoint

A community worker disinfects a returned migrant worker at the community checkpoint. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A 15-year-old teenager in East China's Shandong Province was detained after he beat a checkpoint employee death, after he attempted to break through the checkpoint for COVID-19 prevention.The case occurred at a farmers' market, where the murderer intended to drive past the checkpoint on Monday morning. He was stopped by 73-year-old Li Chanliang, the victim, who was on duty at the checkpoint, according to reports.Li tried to reason with the man, who swore and beat Li instead. After being punched for a while, Li fell down and could not move. Bystanders noted that Li's face turned black.After being notified of his father's situation, Li's son rushed to the market, but it was too late to prevent the tragedy from happening."He [the murderer] did not obey the rules and tried to break through the checkpoint… My father was so old, and he [the murderer] kept beating him even after my father fell down. This is emotionally unbearable for us! We demand severe punishment," said Li's son.The man was detained by Tai'an police, with a further investigation to follow.Global Times