Medics from Chongqing leave Xiaogan after finishing task in fighting COVID-19

Medics from Chongqing wave goodbye to citizens of Xiaogan before departure in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. A total of 669 members of a medical assistance team from Chongqing Municipality left Xiaogan of Hubei Province on Monday after finishing their task in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Medics from Chongqing wave goodbye to citizens of Xiaogan before departure in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. A total of 669 members of a medical assistance team from Chongqing Municipality left Xiaogan of Hubei Province on Monday after finishing their task in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Medics from Chongqing sign autographs while attending a farewell ceremony before departure in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. A total of 669 members of a medical assistance team from Chongqing Municipality left Xiaogan of Hubei Province on Monday after finishing their task in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Citizens of Xiaogan display a poster expressing gratitude to medics from Chongqing before departure in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. A total of 669 members of a medical assistance team from Chongqing Municipality left Xiaogan of Hubei Province on Monday after finishing their task in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A medical worker from Chongqing takes photos on a bus before departure in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. A total of 669 members of a medical assistance team from Chongqing Municipality left Xiaogan of Hubei Province on Monday after finishing their task in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2020 shows citizens of Xiaogan seeing off the medics from Chongqing before their departure in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province. A total of 669 members of a medical assistance team from Chongqing Municipality left Xiaogan of Hubei Province on Monday after finishing their task in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)