Chinese web users outraged by liquor exchange’s ‘shameless’ publicity stunt amid COVID-19

Bottles of Moutai. Photo: VCG

A liquor exchange in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the headquarters of Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, is embroiled in a controversy over its purported offering of Moutai's 53 percent-alcohol Feitian liquor at a recommended retail price to the province's medical staffers who joined a nationwide fight against the coronavirus epidemic in Central China's Hubei Province.The special offer of Moutai's signature fiery drink that seemed to be always out of stock drew the ire of many Chinese web users on Tuesday, who slammed the liquor exchange's inappropriate launch of a publicity stunt.The Guizhou Liquor Exchange, a liquor trading platform that publishes the Moutai liquor price index on a daily basis, offered to directly sell the 53 percent-alcohol Feitian liquor at 1,499 yuan ($212) per bottle to 1,443 medical staffers who have been sent from Guizhou to aid the anti-virus battle in Hubei, according to Chinese media reports.After subscribing to the liquor exchange's official WeChat account, providing relevant information and getting verified, the medical staffers would be allowed to buy six bottles of the signature liquor at the recommended retail price via the exchange's signal direct sales application, per the reports."You protect life and we protect you!" read the reports that were intended to show the exchange's respect to the heroes fighting on the virus frontlines.While the offering could theoretically be a reward, considering the insane popularity of the liquor, many netizens were utterly outraged by what they considered a "shameless" publicity stunt.A Moutai dealership told the Global Times on Tuesday that the 53 percent-alcohol Feitian liquor goes for about 2,000 yuan in Guizhou, but it is now unavailable.A self-media WeChat posting on Tuesday bluntly reprimanded the liquor exchange for paying "shameless homage" to the nation's virus-battling heroes.The posting vented its anger that the medical workers who have fought in the frontline would have to be deeply grateful for their liquor purchases.The outrage made the rounds on Chinese social media, with many condemning the liquor exchange for making inappropriate use of average folks' respect and fondness for the medical task-force dispatched to help Hubei beat the disease.The exchange has yet to publicly comment on the controversy.Global Times