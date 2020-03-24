Indian PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown from midnight to fight COVID-19

Municipal workers spray disinfectant in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, on March 23, 2020. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Tuesday rose to 492, India's health ministry said. (Str/Xinhua)

In a bid to fight against COVID-19, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a countrywide lockdown for 21 days, beginning Tuesday night at 24:00 hours.