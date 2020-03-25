Chongqing reopens bars, restaurants, snack vendors to citizens to boost 'night-time economy' in orderly manner

A customer purchases beverage in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A man sings at a Karaoke bar in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A customer receives temperature checking before entering into a Karaoke bar in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff roasts meat at a barbeque restaurant in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Customers enjoy meals at a barbeque restaurant in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A man sings at a bar in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff serves food at a hot pot restaurant in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, March 23, 2020. Under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19, Chongqing has reopened bars, restaurants and snack vendors to citizens to boost its "night-time economy" in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)