Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei return to Nanning

Representatives from hospitals in Nanning prepare to welcome medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2020. A medical assistance team comprised of 150 members arrived in Nanning on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

A medical worker supporting virus-hit Hubei Province waves after disembarking from the plane at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2020. A medical assistance team comprised of 150 members arrived in Nanning on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Airline crew members wave to medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2020. A medical assistance team comprised of 150 members arrived in Nanning on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

People welcome medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2020. A medical assistance team comprised of 150 members arrived in Nanning on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Medics supporting virus-hit Hubei Province arrive at Nanning Wuxu International Airport in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2020. A medical assistance team comprised of 150 members arrived in Nanning on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)