Anhui Provincial Library reopens

A reader looks up books at Anhui Provincial Library in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2020. The library reopened on Tuesday under strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19. It is allowed to receive no more than 1,200 readers per day and 220 people in real time. Readers are required to wear face masks, display their identity card or reader card, take temperature checking and verify their health QR code before entering the library. (Xinhua/Han Xiaoyu)

A staff sorts the books at Anhui Provincial Library in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2020.

A reader reads a book at Anhui Provincial Library in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2020.

Readers use self-service book returning machines to return books at Anhui Provincial Library in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2020.

Readers use self-service book returning machines to return books at Anhui Provincial Library in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2020.