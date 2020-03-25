US Washington governor announces statewide stay-home order

Few people are seen on a street in New York City, the United States, March 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The US state of Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday night announced a statewide order that requires residents to stay home and close down all non-essential businesses due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.The order will last for two weeks and could be extended, Inslee said in a televised speech.Under the order, every Washingtonian is required to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity. All gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes are banned, and all non-essential businesses are closed.Bans on gatherings and going out took effect immediately, and business closures should happen within 48 hours after signing the order.According to the governor's statement, the order applies to private and public gatherings, including weddings and funerals.The businesses that offer people basic and crucial needs will remain open. Industries can argue to request a special designation as an essential business, it said."The less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save," Inslee said.Inslee warned that he would discuss possible enforcement mechanisms in the coming days in case residents and businesses fail to comply with the order.