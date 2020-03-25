Yiwu employers consider salary cuts, unpaid leave amid dampened exports due to COVID-19

Workers at a factory in Yiwu are busy with making zippers. (photo: Yang Hui/GT)

While some workers in Yiwu of East China's Zhejiang Province, the world's largest wholesale market, are satisfied with their current wages amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, their employers are anxious about failing to pay employees months later due to diminishing exports.Wang Lili, a veteran packer at zipper maker Huada Diecasting & Zippers, said she is busy as usual these days after returning to the factory in late February following the Spring Festival vacation.Wang's monthly salary is over 5,000 yuan, the same as last year, and she also enjoys a 500-yuan work resumption subsidy granted by her employer."So far the pandemic hasn't financially affected me," she told the Global Times at the machine-roaring factory in Yiwu suburb on Wednesday.At present, almost all of Wang's over 200 coworkers from across the country have resumed work. From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on workdays, they produce zippers based on orders received from customers globally.The factory, similar to Yiwu's several other small and medium-sized manufacturing exporters, received few new orders from overseas earlier this month, as the pandemic crisis outside China worsened.Printery Xinda Color Printing & Packaging Co, 70 percent of whose orders are export ones, said the number of export orders she received was "not bad" in the first few days after reopening this year. Around 80 percent of its over 300 employees have returned to work to deliver these orders on time."I will finish the production of my current orders by April," the printery owner Luo Ailian told the Global Times. "After that, I may have a few orders to deal with."The number of orders started plunging from the end of March as many foreign dealers canceled their purchase plans because of the virus outbreak, said local exporters.Hong Weibing, owner of the zipper factory, worries about losing money in the face of plummeting export orders, which account for half of his total orders.Hong predicts that from April to July, the number of his export orders may drop by 70-80 percent compared with the same period last year.To reduce its financial burden after the deals sharply slump, the factory may have to give some workers unpaid leave, he added.Another Yiwu-based zipper exporter Hualing Zipper Co said it hasn't considered laying off employees from its 500-strong workforce even though its orders and revenues have declined by 30 percent during the pandemic.Instead, to minimize the expenses the company may consider salary cuts of its employees, said the company's sales manager Cruise Hong."It (paying less to the employees) makes sense," he told the Global Times. "They do less work when the orders drop amid the coronavirus crisis."