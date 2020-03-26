US confirmed COVID-19 cases top 60,000: Johns Hopkins University

A passenger wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in New York, the United States, March 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 60,000 as of 3:30 pm US Eastern Time on Wednesday (1930 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The fresh figure reached 62,068 with 869 deaths, the CSSE said.The state of New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, with 30,811 cases reported. New Jersey and California have reported 4,402 and 2,660 cases, respectively, according to the center.