After a period of stormy weather, blue skies are finally heading your way this weekend. Make sure you use this time to appreciate what you have in life. Doors leading to new opportunities are about to be opened for you. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 11, 18.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Too much of a good thing is sure to cause you some trouble. Take things in moderation and walk the middle path as you go about your weekend. Your family and close friends will be your greatest assets when it comes to figuring out ways to avoid excess. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Don't hold back on this your special day. Go out an celebrate and spare no expense. It's not often a day like today comes along and another year may go by before you get this chance again. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Even though the road ahead will be rough, do not allow yourself to be defeated by failure. Success will always be within your grasp so long as you do not give up. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The universe will talk to you if you take the time to be silent and listen. Follow your instincts wherever they may lead you this weekend and you will be in for an interesting ride. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



An evening out with friends will be just what the doctor ordered this weekend. Sit, relax and share what's on your mind with others. Don't forget to listen to what they have to say as well. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Pay close attention to your inbox this weekend. Some exciting news is heading your way and you won't want to miss out on it. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Pay extra attention to your surroundings this weekend. Getting a feel for the atmosphere of a room will be absolutely critical to pushing your plans forward. Be ready to change how you approach depending on what you see. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Make sure that any venture you undertake this weekend you do not do alone. A trustworthy partner will be of the upmost importance if you want to succeed. Money matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although it may not feel like it, you have more people in your corner than you realize. Don't worry about if you will have support when you chase your dreams. Those who really matter will stand behind you no matter what. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Negative feelings will only drag you down. Don't waste your energy second guessing yourself. The only true test of whether or not you will succeed is to actually get out there and do something. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Don't let your inner fears get the best of you this weekend. Stay focused and have confidence that you can handle anything that gets thrown at you. Imagination and creativity will be your best friends. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take advantage of the positive energy you feel to do all those things you normally don't have the courage to do. You will impress your superiors with your initiative. ✭✭✭





