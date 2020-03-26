Puzzle

1 Like less-refined sugar4 Aunt's partner, perhaps9 First-year student, informally14 Pub potable15 Airline employee16 One may have an AM/FM toggle17 Tell an untruth18 *Doing some underwater exploration20 Law school accreditation org.21 Driving aids?22 Paradises23 Lofty goals25 Extend across26 Obligation27 "The Times ___ Are a-Changin'"28 Letter after pi31 Misty Copeland's handrail33 Group of ruffians who serve as enforcers35 Double Stuf treat36 Pulverize, as peppercorns37 Proficient38 Dish that's also a type of dish40 Subj. with a mean teacher?41 Plank targets42 Mediterranean and Irish43 Fish with prized roe44 All-in-one printer option45 Incite, as trouble47 Pet pests49 Pump or loafer50 Racerback ___52 Telecom company's concern, or a hint to each starred answer's hidden word "connection"54 Showy dance move55 Spooky56 Dog-___ (like some old books)57 Diamond authority, informally?58 Place59 Small songbirds60 Common coll. degrees1 Spain's "King of Clay"2 Courtroom excuse3 *Surfing spot?4 Like Albany, vis-a-vis Manhattan5 Quite well6 You're reading a list of them7 High shots from Muguruza8 6:15 at DFW, e.g.9 When many dress casually10 Baltimore NFL player11 Thor's dad12 Confession confessions13 Harley-Davidson's NYSE symbol, fittingly19 Rely (on)24 Capital of Germany?25 Beamed27 Labors28 *Clean nursery rhyme opening?29 "Stop!"30 Dedicated poems31 Meatless burger brand32 Part of UAE33 Frequent response to a dad joke34 2022 World Cup host36 Musical set at Rydell High School39 Got away40 Police badge shapes43 Like a hot car44 Old-time photo color45 Post on Twitter, say46 ___ donna47 Worry48 Folk tales and such49 Mufasa's younger brother51 Hinge and Meetup52 Start of a Midwestern capital's name53 Dawn drops

Solution