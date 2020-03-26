Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Like less-refined sugar
4 Aunt's partner, perhaps
9 First-year student, informally
14 Pub potable
15 Airline employee
16 One may have an AM/FM toggle
17 Tell an untruth
18 *Doing some underwater exploration
20 Law school accreditation org.
21 Driving aids?
22 Paradises
23 Lofty goals
25 Extend across
26 Obligation
27 "The Times ___ Are a-Changin'"
28 Letter after pi
31 Misty Copeland's handrail
33 Group of ruffians who serve as enforcers
35 Double Stuf treat
36 Pulverize, as peppercorns
37 Proficient
38 Dish that's also a type of dish
40 Subj. with a mean teacher?
41 Plank targets
42 Mediterranean and Irish
43 Fish with prized roe
44 All-in-one printer option
45 Incite, as trouble
47 Pet pests
49 Pump or loafer
50 Racerback ___
52 Telecom company's concern, or a hint to each starred answer's hidden word "connection"
54 Showy dance move
55 Spooky
56 Dog-___ (like some old books)
57 Diamond authority, informally?
58 Place
59 Small songbirds
60 Common coll. degreesDOWN
1 Spain's "King of Clay"
2 Courtroom excuse
3 *Surfing spot?
4 Like Albany, vis-a-vis Manhattan
5 Quite well
6 You're reading a list of them
7 High shots from Muguruza
8 6:15 at DFW, e.g.
9 When many dress casually
10 Baltimore NFL player
11 Thor's dad
12 Confession confessions
13 Harley-Davidson's NYSE symbol, fittingly
19 Rely (on)
24 Capital of Germany?
25 Beamed
27 Labors
28 *Clean nursery rhyme opening?
29 "Stop!"
30 Dedicated poems
31 Meatless burger brand
32 Part of UAE
33 Frequent response to a dad joke
34 2022 World Cup host
36 Musical set at Rydell High School
39 Got away
40 Police badge shapes
43 Like a hot car
44 Old-time photo color
45 Post on Twitter, say
46 ___ donna
47 Worry
48 Folk tales and such
49 Mufasa's younger brother
51 Hinge and Meetup
52 Start of a Midwestern capital's name
53 Dawn drops
Solution