Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/26 6:23:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Like less-refined sugar

  4 Aunt's partner, perhaps

  9 First-year student, informally

 14 Pub potable

 15 Airline employee

 16 One may have an AM/FM toggle

 17 Tell an untruth

 18 *Doing some underwater exploration

 20 Law school accreditation org.

 21 Driving aids?

 22 Paradises

 23 Lofty goals

 25 Extend across

 26 Obligation

 27 "The Times ___ Are a-Changin'"

 28 Letter after pi

 31 Misty Copeland's handrail

 33 Group of ruffians who serve as enforcers

 35 Double Stuf treat

 36 Pulverize, as peppercorns

 37 Proficient

 38 Dish that's also a type of dish

 40 Subj. with a mean teacher?

 41 Plank targets

 42 Mediterranean and Irish

 43 Fish with prized roe

 44 All-in-one printer option

 45 Incite, as trouble

 47 Pet pests

 49 Pump or loafer

 50 Racerback ___

 52 Telecom company's concern, or a hint to each starred answer's hidden word "connection"

 54 Showy dance move

 55 Spooky

 56 Dog-___ (like some old books)

 57 Diamond authority, informally?

 58 Place

 59 Small songbirds

 60 Common coll. degrees

DOWN

  1 Spain's "King of Clay"

  2 Courtroom excuse

  3 *Surfing spot?

  4 Like Albany, vis-a-vis Manhattan

  5 Quite well

  6 You're reading a list of them

  7 High shots from Muguruza

  8 6:15 at DFW, e.g.

  9 When many dress casually

 10 Baltimore NFL player

 11 Thor's dad

 12 Confession confessions

 13 Harley-Davidson's NYSE symbol, fittingly

 19 Rely (on)

 24 Capital of Germany?

 25 Beamed

 27 Labors

 28 *Clean nursery rhyme opening?

 29 "Stop!"

 30 Dedicated poems

 31 Meatless burger brand

 32 Part of UAE

 33 Frequent response to a dad joke

 34 2022 World Cup host

 36 Musical set at Rydell High School

 39 Got away

 40 Police badge shapes

 43 Like a hot car

 44 Old-time photo color

 45 Post on Twitter, say

 46 ___ donna

 47 Worry

 48 Folk tales and such

 49 Mufasa's younger brother

 51 Hinge and Meetup

 52 Start of a Midwestern capital's name

 53 Dawn drops

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus