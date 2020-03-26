Farmers busy harvesting West Lake Longjing tea leaves in Hangzhou

Tea-picking workers harvest West Lake Longjing tea leaves at a tea garden in Meijiawu Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2020. Farmers in Hangzhou are busy harvesting West Lake Longjing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on March 25, 2020 shows the West Lake Longjing tea trees in Meijiawu Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Hangzhou are busy harvesting West Lake Longjing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

