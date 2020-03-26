Chinese fans to give surprise celebration of Lisa’s birthday

Blackpink's member Lisa Photo: iQIYI's reality show Youth With You official Sina Weibo account

Chinese fans are going to give a surprise to their idol Lisa by holding light shows and playing birthday videos on LED screens of tall buildings in many cities in China and overseas to celebrate her birthday on Friday.Born on March 27, 1997, the Thai star debuted as a member of South Korean K-pop girl band Blackpink in 2016 and has been performing vocal and rap parts on stage. She enjoys immense popularity in China and has been prominent on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo with the surging fame of the girl group worldwide as well as her excellent dancing skills, as shown in Chinese reality competition show Youth With You Season Two in which she was a dance mentor."I initially liked Lisa because of her adorable appearance. Her smile could really cheer up many people. But later I liked her more after watching some of her dance videos. She surprises me because she is so cute in normal life but also can be very cool when she dances on the stage," Jadera, a Chinese fan from the Kazak ethnic group, told the Global Times on Thursday.Zhang Jiaqi, another Chinese fan from East China's Jiangxi Province, told the Global Times on Thursday that she was attracted by Lisa's dancing, but after finding out about her hard-working stories in South Korea as a trainee, she started to see her as an inspirational idol. "I really admire her courage and insistence in pursuing a dream. I think an idol is a person that can make you happy and encourage you to move forward," she said.The official Sina Weibo account of Lisa has kept updating the information about celebrating Lisa's birthday, which includes donating 2,400,000 rupees ($31,934) to the Surakarta Lentera foundation in Indonesia, donating some art drawing supplies and books to China's Tibet Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in cooperation with charitable agencies.They also plan to play birthday videos on LED screens on tall buildings in China's cities and overseas including the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles, the US and Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.Zhao Binran, a member of Lisa's fan club Lisa bar living in East China's Shanghai Municipality, told the Global Times on Thursday that he planned to hold light shows on nine buildings in nine cities to celebrate Lisa's birthday."Our group planned to use the funds we collect to send Lisa a big and mysterious present and purchase Lisa's related albums to help her rank at the top of album sales. For individual fans, some of them bought bags, clothes and drew paintings as gifts and some like me chose to hold the light shows to make something special this year," Zhao said.He added that China has a large number of Lisa fans due to its large population, and the Chinese fans of Lisa are very united so they can help each other to make sure the events they launch can be held successfully."We hope that Lisa can be happy and healthy all the time, and that she can gain more resources including advertisements after our birthday support," he said.