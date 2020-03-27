US Embassy's online 'Wuhan virus' comments roil Chinese netizens

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo account of the US Embassy in Beijing

The US Embassy in Beijing has intentionally exacerbated the ongoing war of words launched against China and provoked Chinese netizens after it posted two statements on its official Weibo account that referred to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus" on Thursday, a move that immediately outraged Chinese netizens nationwide.The US Embassy's first Weibo post referenced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks made during the Group of Seven (G7) meeting where he referred to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus." The second Weibo post attacked Iranian leaders on issues surrounding COVID-19.Both posts, written in Chinese, referred to COVID-19 as the "Wuhan virus," triggering widespread fury among Chinese netizens.The posts received 650,000 "angry" hits, and over 130,000 comments expressing anger and dissatisfaction.One comment said, "Shameless US politicians. The US cuts off flights to China at the beginning, and your president used two months to lie to your people by saying the virus was not a big deal. And now you blame and provoke us. Americans should be ashamed as they elected garbage like you, and now they are paying the price. Be strong Americans. We don't have spare masks and ventilators, sorry.""Should we call AIDS "American Venereal Disease" as the first case was reported in the US? Wouldn't this sound practical if we applied US logic? By the way, previously, your government said it would donate $100 million to the countries suffering from COVID-19, so where is the money now?" read another comment.Chinese analysts said prior to the US Embassy Weibo posts, a war of words had already been launched by the US targeting the Chinese government, but now, even US President Donald Trump has stopped saying "Chinese virus."The US foreign affairs system, led by Pompeo, has maintained its provocation strategy by exacerbating the offensive and racist label to hurt Chinese people. Such action reveals that US politicians in charge of foreign affairs want to poison all aspects of China-US relations, said analysts.

