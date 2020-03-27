Some bus lines in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province, which was hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, resume operation on Wednesday. Pictured is a bus safety officer checking the temperature of passengers. Photo: cnsphoto

Wuhan has had its coronavirus risk evaluation downgraded from "high risk" to "medium risk," a local health official told a press conference Friday.The coronavirus risk evaluation for five districts of Xinzhou, Huangpi, Jiangxia, Caidian and Dongxihu have been further lowered to "low risk," said Liu Dongru, deputy head of the provincial health commission, who declared the transmission of the coronavirus epidemic in the main battlefield in Wuhan, the hardest-hit city by the virus, has been "basically blocked."Wuhan only reported one newly confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease since March 18.