Medical aid teams arrive at Guiyang after completing aid mission to Ezhou of Hubei

Medical team members hug each other at an airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 26, 2020. Members of Guizhou's last batch of medical aid teams arrived at Guiyang on Thursday, marking the successful completion of Guizhou's medical aid mission to Ezhou of Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Zhang Ting, a nurse from the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University, greet her family and colleagues at an airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 26, 2020. Members of Guizhou's last batch of medical aid teams arrived at Guiyang on Thursday, marking the successful completion of Guizhou's medical aid mission to Ezhou of Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

