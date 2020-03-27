Xi chairs leadership meeting on COVID-19 response, economy

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/27 20:10:48

Firefighters gather to prepare for disinfection works at the Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. (Photo by He Hanqiu/Xinhua)


Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday chaired a leadership meeting to analyze the COVID-19 response and economic performance.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee made new arrangements on coordinating the COVID-19 response and economic and social development.

It also deliberated on two reports on poverty eradication.

Posted in: POLITICS
blog comments powered by Disqus