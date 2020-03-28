China donates additional 20,000 COVID-19 fast test kits to Cambodia

A team of Chinese medical experts arrive at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)

China donated an additional of 20,000 fast test kits for COVID-19 to Cambodia on Saturday to help fight the virus, said a statement from the Cambodian Health Ministry.Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the items to Cambodian Minister of Health Mam Bunheng at a ceremony held at the ministry in Phnom Penh, the statement said.The items were donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation through the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia.Bunheng expressed his sincere and heartfelt thanks to China for providing the test kits, which are very useful for the kingdom to combat COVID-19."More medical supplies donated by China will subsequently arrive in Cambodia in the near future," he said in the statement. "The items are crucial for Cambodia to strengthen the measures of prevention, control, and response to the COVID-19 spread."Last week, China donated 2,016 fast test kits for COVID-19 to the kingdom.Earlier this week, a seven-member team of Chinese doctors, along with tons of medical supplies, also arrived in Phnom Penh to help fight the virus.Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 102 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday, and 13 of them have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals.