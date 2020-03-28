COVID-19 cases exceed 600,000 worldwide -- Johns Hopkins University

Policemen are on duty in Ostia, Rome, Italy, March 21, 2020. (Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 600,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).As of 05:00 Eastern Time (0900 GMT), there have been 601,478 confirmed cases globally, with 27,862 deaths, while more than 130,000 people have recovered from the disease, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.The United States has the most COVID-19 cases, exceeding 104,000, while Italy has reported over 9,100 deaths, the highest among all nations and regions, according to the update.