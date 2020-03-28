Chinese mainland sees 20 provincial regions clear of COVID-19 for over 28 days

A cured patient discharged from Wuchang Fangcang makeshift hospital waves hand from a bus. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Twenty provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland had reported no new domestic COVID-19 cases for more than 28 days by the end of Friday, a health official said Saturday.In addition, six other regions had been clear of the virus for 14 days or more, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.Localities should fully implement epidemic prevention and control measures and guard against the rise of imported cases and a relapse into a domestic outbreak, Mi noted.The Chinese mainland had reported 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, all of which were imported, the commission said in its daily report Saturday.