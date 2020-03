Spring scenery of Great Wall in Beijing

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows a suburban train running near the Shuiguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows a suburban train running near the Shuiguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows a suburban train running near the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows a suburban train running near the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows a suburban train running near the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)