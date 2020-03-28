Staff members disinfect shopping mall in Wuhan

A staff member cleans the ceiling of a shopping mall at the Hanzheng Street in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 27, 2020. The shopping mall was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before resumption of business. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Staff members disinfect a shopping mall at the Hanzheng Street in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 27, 2020. The shopping mall was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before resumption of business. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Staff members prepare to disinfect a shopping mall at the Hanzheng Street in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 27, 2020. The shopping mall was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before resumption of business. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)