CPC members donate $750 million to frontline medics, other workers

Photo: Xinhua
A joint statement released by the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and the Ministry of Finance
under the State Council states that donations made by Party members across the country to support the national fight against #COVID19 will be mainly used to "extend solicitude" to the frontline medics.
The Party's Organization Department has transferred a gross donation of 5.28 billion yuan ($750 million) to the Ministry of Finance, which will be entrusted to distribute the money.
Family members of those medics who died in the front line are also eligible to obtain the donations. Also, some grassroots-level officials, public security officers, community workers, volunteers and frontline journalists could have access to the money. Those serving the worst-hit Hubei Province will be favored, the statement says.
The Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday that as of Thursday, more than 79 million Communist Party of China members across the country donated up to 8.26 billion yuan for coronavirus prevention and control. Donations are ongoing.