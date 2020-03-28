Joint fight against COVID-19 brings closer Malaysia-China ties: Malaysian FM

The joint fight against COVID-19 has bonded Malaysia and China closer as China sending much-needed supplies and support to Malaysia, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Saturday.In the handover ceremony of medical equipment from the Chinese government to Malaysia, Hishammuddin said China has once again come forward to work closely with Malaysia as his country face very difficult times against COVID-19, quoting a Chinese saying "We really truly know our friends in times of crisis."The medical equipment arrived in Malaysia on Saturday include test kits, N95 Medical Protective Face Masks, 3-ply surgical masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 200 units of ventilators."This is an extraordinary contribution by a country to Malaysia showing the close friendship, solidarity and consideration both Malaysia and China share," said Hishammuddin, adding that his government will make full use of the supplies including distribute them to the frontliners like doctors and nurses.Hishammuddin applaud China's success in containing COVID-19, saying the joint fight against the pandemic has provided Malaysia and China with an opportunity to further the bilateral relations and cooperation."As the Chinese saying goes - In times of crisis, there is a blessing. The blessing of COVID-19 as far as bilaterals with Malaysia and China, it has bonded us and made us closer together," he said.Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian, who was also present at the handover ceremony, said Malaysia had come to China's assistance in the fight against COVID-19, and the medical supplies sent by the Chinese government served as a token of friendship and solidarity.Bai said Chinese will continue to provide material and technical support to Malaysia for fighting against COVID-19. "We will for sure win this war against COVID-19 together," he said.Malaysia recorded a total to 2,320 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, with a death toll of 27 people.