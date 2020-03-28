Cambodia imposes month-long entry restrictions for foreigners to curb COVID-19 spread

Chinese medical experts on the COVID-19 are greeted upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport of Cambodia on Monday. The seven-member team sent by the Chinese government also brought donated supplies such as testing kits, N95 masks, medical masks and protective outfits. Photo: AFP

Cambodia on Saturday decided to impose temporary entry restrictions for foreign travelers for one month in order to stem the spread of COVID-19, according to a foreign ministry's statement.The measure will take effective from March 30 at midnight, the statement said.It said the kingdom decided to suspend the issuance of tourist visa, e-visa and visa on arrival to any foreigner for a period of one month."Any foreigner wishing to travel to the Kingdom of Cambodia must obtain a prior visa from Cambodian missions abroad," the statement said. "He/She must provide a medical certificate, issued by competent health authorities of his/her country no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel, certifying that he/she is not tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)."In addition, he/she must provide proof of his/her insurance policy that shows minimum medical coverage during his/her intended stay in Cambodia in the amount not less than 50,000 US dollars, it added.The requirements for medical certificate and insurance do not apply to any foreigner holding diplomatic visa or official visa of Cambodia, the statement said.It added that upon entry into Cambodia, any foreigner will be subject to a health risk assessment and screened by competent government officers before he/she is allowed to enter into the country."He/She will be subject to a mandatory isolation, quarantine or any other measures for the prevention and containment of this virus as prescribed by the Ministry of Health of Cambodia," the statement said.Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 102 confirmed cases of the virus, said a Ministry of Health's press release on Saturday, adding that 13 of them have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.