DPRK fires at least 1 unidentified projectile into East Sea: Yonhap

Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2019 shows the site of a strike drill of defense units of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Photo:Xinhua/KCNA

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff.Other details were not immediately available, including how many and what type of projectiles were launched.It marked the fourth round of such launches this month, Yonhap reported.