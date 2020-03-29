Shanghai to help US Houston fight COVID-19: Chinese diplomat

A worker counts masks at Shanghai Yuanqin Purification Technology Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, on Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)



Chinese Consul General in Houston Cai Wei made a phone call to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday, saying the Chinese city of Shanghai will help Houston combat COVID-19, according to a statement posted Saturday on the consulate's website.During the call, Cai expressed support to the mayor and the citizens of Houston. He said Shanghai and the Consulate General in Houston will support Houston to fight COVID-19 within the ability.Emphasizing that the virus knows no borders, Cai hoped the safety and rights of the Chinese citizens, students in particular, and Chinese enterprises in Houston are protected.Turner thanked Shanghai, a Houston sister city, for the support, and expressed his willingness to strengthen the friendly relations between the two cities.He said the safety of the Houston residents, regardless of their nationality or race, will be the priority of the city.