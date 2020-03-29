Trump says he's considering short-term quarantine for New York, other states

US President Donald Trump standing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team, speaks during a press briefing in the press briefing room of the White House on March 14 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is considering a short-term quarantine for the state of New York as the situation of the coronavirus outbreak continued to get worse there.The president told reporters outside the White House that in addition to New York, "enforceable quarantine" might also be imposed on New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to curb the spread of the virus, adding he will make a decision later in the day."We're thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it's a hotspot. ... We might not have to do it, but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," he said.