Medical team from Shandong leaves for UK to help fight COVID-19

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/29 7:56:18

A team of medical workers of Shandong Province attends a ceremony before leaving for the UK at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 28, 2020. A medical team of Shandong Province left for the UK to help fight against the COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua


 

A staff member loads medical supplies onto a plane at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 28, 2020. A medical team of Shandong Province left for the UK to help fight against the COVID-19. Photo:Xinhua


 

A team of medical workers of Shandong Province boards a plane bound for the UK at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 28, 2020. A medical team of Shandong Province left for the UK to help fight against the COVID-19. Photo:Xinhua


 

Workers load medical supplies onto a plane at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 28, 2020. A medical team of Shandong Province left for the UK to help fight against the COVID-19. Photo:Xinhua


 

