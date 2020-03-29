Chain Bridge in Budapest illuminated to show appreciation for healthcare workers' efforts to combat COVID-19

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/29 8:15:43

Chain Bridge is illuminated with white light as a show of appreciation for healthcare workers' efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Budapest, Hungary, on March 28, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

