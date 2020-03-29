Cherry blossoms in Beijing's Yuyuantan Park

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/3/29 8:22:58

People wearing masks view cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2020. Over 400 employees of the park are allocated to guide visitors to avoid crowd, so as to control spread of coronavirus. Photo:China News Service


 

Posted in: CHINA
