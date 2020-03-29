Spring scenery of Xihe Village in Henan

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows the spring scenery of Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

A villager stands in front of her garden at Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, March 26, 2020. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows residential buildings at Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows the spring scenery of Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

Ariel photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows residential buildings amid green trees at Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows residential buildings amid green trees at Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows the spring scenery of Xihe Village in Zhouhe Township of Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province. Xihe Village built by the river has a history of over 700 years. (Xinhua/Li An)