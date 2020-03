Volcano covered by snow in north China's Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows a volcano covered by snow at the Ulan Hada volcano group in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows a volcano covered by snow at the Ulan Hada volcano group in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows a volcano covered by snow at the Ulan Hada volcano group in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows a volcano covered by snow at the Ulan Hada volcano group in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on March 26, 2020 shows a volcano covered by snow at the Ulan Hada volcano group in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)