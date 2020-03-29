Woman in Central China infected from asymptomatic patient

An employee takes temperature checking at a staff domitory of Chongqing Mexin Group in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 12, 2020. The municipality government is cooperating with local companies to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control before the resumption of production. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A woman in Central China's Henan Province was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Saturday after coming into contact with an asymptomatic infected patient.Wang, a 59-year-old female cleaner working at a library in Luohe, Henan Province was the only local case among 45 new cases reported in the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, with the rest all coming from overseas.Wang had her symptoms onset on Tuesday after meeting with her friend surnamed Zhang, a doctor at a hospital in Jiaxian county in Pingdingshan on March 21, who turned out to be an asymptomatic patient, according to a notification issued by the city on Sunday.Zhang was found to be infected during a physical check of front-line medical workers. One of Zhang's colleagues, surnamed Zhou, was also confirmed to be an asymptomatic patient through the check.Zhang and Zhou dined at the same table in a restaurant with their colleague surnamed Liu on March 13, according to the notification. Liu has a travel history to Wuhan, the city hit hardest by the epidemic, and later tested positive for COVID-19 after a 14-day quarantine.All of the three medical workers are currently under medical observation in designated places.A total of 68 people who had close contact with the three medical workers are also under medical quarantine, reports said.Global Times