Saudi forces intercept missiles

Saudi air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles over Riyadh and a city on the Yemeni border Saturday, leaving at least two civilians wounded in the capital still under curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Multiple explosions shook Riyadh in the attack, which the Saudi-led military coalition blamed on Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels who have previously targeted Saudi cities with missiles and drones.It was the first major assault on Saudi Arabia since the Huthis offered last September to halt attacks on the kingdom after devastating twin strikes on Saudi oil installations."Two ballistic missiles were launched towards the cities of Riyadh and Jizan," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.Their interception sent shrapnel raining on residential neighborhoods in the cities, leaving two civilians injured in Riyadh, a civil defense spokesman said in a separate statement released by SPA.There was no immediate comment from the rebels.At least three blasts rocked the capital, which is under a 15-hour coronavirus curfew, just before midnight, said AFP reporters. Jizan, like many other Saudi cities, faces a shorter dusk-to-dawn curfew.The assault comes despite a show of support on Thursday by all of Yemen's warring parties for a UN call for a cease-fire to protect civilians from the coronavirus pandemic.Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni government and the rebels all welcomed an appeal from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for an "immediate global cease-fire" to help avert disaster for vulnerable people in conflict zones.AFP