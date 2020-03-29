South China’s Guangxi immediately expels 13 illegal trespassers amid global pandemic

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2020 shows redbud flowers in blossom in Liuhou park in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

A group of foreigners who climbed mountains and illegally crossed the Chinese border in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been expelled from the country in accordance with the law, as local residents work with basic-level officials to step up efforts in deterring imported COVID-19 cases, according to a published article on the newspaper administrated by the Party's disciplinary watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), on Sunday.The group of 13 illegal trespassers who arrived in Bainan village, Baise in Guangxi on Wednesday were immediately apprehended and repatriated by the local border administration department, the paper's website jjjcb.cn reported.The city of Baise has been strengthening border control in a bid to prevent imported COVID-19 infections since the beginning of March.The nationality of the tresspassers was not mentioned in the report.The Guangxi region is bordered by Vietnam in the southwest and Beibu Gulf in the South.The Guangxi region saw no growth in numbers of confirmed infection cases on Sunday. In addition there were 254 recorded cases in total and two imported infections to date in the region, with 184 having close contacts with the other imported cases under centralized quarantine.Global Times