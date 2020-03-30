COVID-19 pandemic kills over 30,000 people worldwide: WHO

Medical workers look out of the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The global death toll from COVID-19 has climbed to 30,105 as of 18:00 CET (1600 GMT) Sunday, according to the situation dashboard by the World Health Organization (WHO).A total of 638,146 coronavirus cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, among which 555,790 cases were reported outside China. The United States has reported 103,321 infections, according to WHO's dashboard.Besides, the severely affected countries with over 50,000 confirmed cases each -- Italy, Spain and Germany -- have seen nearly 220,000 infections in total as of Sunday afternoon.