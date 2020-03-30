From misunderstandings to respect, China and its diaspora persist in solidarity

More than 7.5 tons of medical materials donated by the Bank of China to Canada arrive in Canada on March 27. Li Aihua, president and CEO of Bank of China (Canada) and Dr. Lee Errett (right), president of the Bethune Medical Development Association of Canada, greet each other through an air "elbow touching" after the materials were handed over. Photo: cnsphoto





When China fought against COVID-19, many overseas Chinese purchased medical protection materials to send to China from other parts of the world when the pandemic hadn't emerged in their countries of residence. This became a factor of the shortage of protection materials in some places abroad.Such places are now seeking Chinese manufacturers and shipping companies to send face masks to them.The US has had 142,178 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday morning, surpassing China for the most cases worldwide. Many US hospitals have reported shortages of medical supplies."Who would imagine the New York city today," said chairman of the US Chinese Chamber of Commerce Deng Long, who changed the profile photo of his WeChat Moment from "Keep fighting, Wuhan" to "Keep fighting, New York."The US Chinese Chamber of Commerce has called its members, enterprises, alumni associations and Chinese people to donate for China in the beginning of the global efforts to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.Deng is now searching for surgical and N95 masks from China, reported Chinaqw.com. After hearing the New York City Police Department was running out of face masks, Deng drove to send 10,000 face masks to the local police.Many Chinese people living in the US have taken up efforts to contain the virus by donating money and supplies, and by transporting materials from China to support US medical staff, said Xu Chen, chairman of The China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) and president and CEO of the Bank of China USA, to the Global Times.Xu's chamber have been raising donations for Hubei Province since January 23, sending five batches of medical supplies worth of 600,000 yuan ($84,500). As the pandemic worsens in the US, CGCC and its foundations continued to play an active role in buying adequate medical supplies in China and donate them to US public hospitals, Xu said.The chamber has mainly supported hospitals in the New York Metropolitan Area which faces severe shortages of medical resources. It also helps medical branches in the states of New Jersey and Connecticut, populous areas that have been hit hard by COVID-19.CGCC also helps collect information on sources of medical supplies in China and share with hospitals and local governments in the US.Many in the international community have expressed the necessity for all countries to work together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."However, what surprised me is that some US politicians are focusing on using every opportunity to stigmatize China with the aim to pass the buck and shift people's attention. Their remarks have caused a social split and conflict among different races and ethnic groups, which affects the prevention work of COVID-19," Xu said.Chinese citizens and overseas Chinese in the US are doing their part for the community and doing whatever they can to help overcome current difficulties, Xu said.Wuhan University alumni associations in Chinese cities issued a statement, calling for donations to North America and Europe."We still remember when medical personnel in Wuhan were in shortage of medical supplies, our alumni overseas offered help and sent medical supplies. Now, the epidemic is rampant overseas, so we are raising donations for them," the statement said.One Wuhan University alumnus in Beijing told the Global Times he is communicating with fellow alumni in the US to learn what protective medical equipment supplies are needed that he can help send.