Should China stand by idly as other countries fight COVID-19?: FM spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

When asked if China intends to manipulate other countries' public opinions by providing assistance to those hit by COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying asked, do those asking the question hope China stands by idly while remaining indifferent in the face of the pandemic?During the Foreign Ministry's regular press conference on Monday, a foreign journalist raised a question, asking Hua to comment on remarks of a French minister, who claimed on Sunday that China is waging a propaganda campaign by sending medical supplies to countries hit by the coronavirus.Hua said she did not know under what circumstances the official made such remarks, but she had heard about relevant topics raised among some Westerners."I want to ask those people who asked the question, do they wish to see China standing by indifferently when witnessing other countries suffering from the severe coronavirus pandemic as they are losing more and more lives?" Hua asked."Or do they think they can do better than China [in handling the disease]?" she noted, adding that if so, China welcomes the international community to strengthen solidarity and to provide more timely help to people and countries suffering from the pandemic.Hua said that the abrupt outbreak of the pandemic proved that all people are living in a community of common destiny as no country can detach itself from the crisis. Only unity and cooperation can overcome the difficulties, she said.The Chinese people will not forget the international community offered it valuable support and help at the most difficult time in the country's fight against COVID-19. The Chinese nation appreciates that and is willing to reciprocate others' kindness, Hua commented.Hua said what China has been thinking and doing is all about how to help those countries and people that are in need of help, and protecting the lives and health of worldwide citizens to the greatest extent possible."I'd like to ask those talking with strange tones, what have they done for the battle against the virus?" she asked.Global Times