Anti-virus fight fully shows Chinese govt serves its people

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that if the COVID-19 death toll is kept to 100,000, it could be classified as "a very good job." Any Chinese official who said that would be overwhelmed with curses.Americans have so low request toward their officials. Now daily death toll has reached over 400 with 10,000 to 20,000 new infection cases every day. But Trump's approval ratings continue to rise. Some people believe that the US government only bears limited responsibility, so the government is not responsible. In China, government has unlimited liability. Although there are much fewer deaths and the total number of infections is smaller, the Chinese government is facing more accusations than the US government does, even though the latter should be blamed for a stunning number of infections and deaths.Well, critics always think they know the best and they are morally superior. But it's China that has done a better job. It's a fact that can't be covered up.China fought the epidemic well, and we turned the situation around in two months. In a society of more than a billion people, the death toll is already lower than in some countries whose population is on par with a Chinese province. This fact will become more and more authoritative over time and it has fully demonstrated that Chinese government is serving its people.China's system does have shortcomings. But what about the humanitarian loophole in the US that can sacrifice 100,000 to 200,000 lives at a critical time? Are they the same thing? It is American people who should be questioning their government.Limited liability government or unlimited liability government, it doesn't matter. Fewer infections, fewer deaths, these are the most hardcore indicators of all governance today. Anyone who tries to fool the public and let people forget this absolute thing through various interpretations has ulterior motives.The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn