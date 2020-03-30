Chinese CDC experts, frontline doctors cite COVID-19 data as reliable, complete

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Chinese medical experts and frontline doctors said that China's COVID-19 data is reliable, complete and detailed, and that the number of locally transmitted infections which has been near zero for weeks is not simply proved by the data, but also by the zero increase of hospitalizations, in a rebuttal to accusations from Western media and politicians that China's data is "untrusted and misrepresented."Those accusations, without citing solid evidence, are politically driven in an attempt to smear China and divert the attention of their citizens from their incompetent handling of the outbreak, analysts said.Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told the Global Times on Monday that the true, complete data is an important factor in China's achievement in combating COVID-19."China has the highest data integrity in the world in terms of the novel coronavirus. Its daily reports contain detailed data that can be traced down to county level," Zeng said.Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, the city hit hardest in China, started reporting cases of pneumonia from December 31, 2019, and the National Health Commission begun a daily tally of cases across the Chinese mainland from January 21, when the country reported a total of 291 confirmed cases."China was the first to investigate samples from each confirmed case, track down close contacts of those confirmed patients, hospitalize suspected and confirmed patients and put close contacts in quarantine," Zeng said.

Shoppers line up outside a smartphone store at a mall in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province on Monday. Business activity is gradually returning to normal in the city, which was hit hard by the coronavirus. Photo: CNSphoto