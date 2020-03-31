US vlogger wins support from Chinese netizens after SOS video

Photo: Screenshot of the video posted by Alysa Kees

"Home is where my family and people I care for are at, is where I belong… I wanted to come home, wanted to come back to China," the 25-year-old American girl, Alysa Kees, known as "Qi Shiwen" in China, told the Global Times on Monday upon arriving in Guangzhou after being stranded in the UK due to a flight cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic."I was at a total loss, on the verge of a breakdown, when being away from home and people I care for, in that strange place," she said.Kees uploaded a video of her pleading for help, where she said she was stuck in London and unable to return to China because her flight had been cancelled."Today is the third day that I have been stuck in here in the UK, and I do not know when I can go home. I just want to go back to Guangzhou," Kees says in the video.Kees went to London for a connecting flight to China after visiting a relative in Poland, "and I went to crash at a friend's as the flight to Guangzhou was scheduled two days later. And to my surprise, the flight was suddenly canceled."Not knowing when she could return to China, out of desperation, she turned to social media for help."I wanted to document what was happening, calm myself down, and get some suggestions. Because I knew there were people like me stuck in the UK trying to get back to China," she explained.Chinese netizens responded to Kees' SOS video, with some checked alternative flight options for her.Kees felt rejuvenated by the online reaction and jumped on a flight to Guangzhou that had layovers in Ireland and Russia. After she arrived, she updated her social media account to let her fans know that she had returned safely to Guangzhou.Although she is not Chinese, netizens said, "China is your home, as long as you regard it so."Kees, a natural blonde, moved to Guangzhou with her parents in 1999.Her passion for cooking reflects the past 20 years she has spent living in a Chinese environment."I like boiled chicken slices and hand-shredded chicken, and I am good at making soup," she said.Kees is fluent in Chinese, tinted with a Cantonese accent. She studied Chinese and culture at Jinan University."I choose this major because my parents told me that China would be stronger in the future," Kees explained.For Spring Festival this year, she and her husband visited his hometown. They stayed indoors every day and followed the local government's epidemic prevention and control guidance. "I never expected masks to become part of my daily life," she said.Kees went to Poland to visit her grandfather in early March just as the COVID-19 epidemic was slowing down. As she traveled through Poland, the UK, and Ireland, she discovered that many countries were not aware of the seriousness of the pandemic, nor did they apply enough preventative measures.As Kees observed, people in Poland would wear face masks but their temperatures weren't being checked. There were signs on buses reminding drivers and passengers to remain at a safe distance from each other. And restaurants did not suspend business until mid-March.The UK, which had earlier proposed "herd immunity" to combat the pandemic, impressed Kees. However, as she explained, "People were still going to school and work until March 20. There was no sense of urgency. Nobody wore face masks except at the airport, but they were checking body temperatures."The airport in Dublin, Ireland was comparatively better and had signs reminding the public to remain at a safe distance. At a McDonalds, employees kept the automated ordering machines disinfected after each use.When she returned to Guangzhou, which was under quarantine, Kees felt safe to be home and was grateful for the country's epidemic prevention efforts.Kees did not leave China when the outbreak started. On February 10, she filmed the Pearl River in Zhujiang, South China's Guangdong Province, where she announced that she was one of only a few Americans who did not leave."The compulsory isolation measures and the suggestion of wearing a mask are the reasons why China has kept the epidemic under control. In my opinion, one thing will always have different voices. The correctness of a measure will be proved by time and practice," she said.A recent report on community employees in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, who provided care services for quarantined foreigners by delivering packages 20 times a day received widespread attention. Many criticized the foreigners for enjoying "superior treatment", while Kees remained rational.She said regardless of age and circumstances, behavior that requires special treatment and ignores the feelings of others do represent good social values.Her code of conduct follows four rules that include, "obey the law, follow the customs, respect each other, and understand & tolerance.""I don't want my behavior to inconvenience others," she stressed.When asked whether her video attracted netizen attention due to her identity, Kees said, "it had nothing to do with my nationality and identity, because I am an ordinary member of the world like everyone else."Kees' personal experiences run tandem with her assessment of China-US relations."The problems with communication between China and the US are just like the problems I have encountered with my husband in terms of language, culture, and living habits. My husband used to be a boxer, and he graduated from law school. But that does not mean he would hurt me. On the contrary, we will use our strength collectively to protect and take care of one another. It was love and trust that brought us together. We live in the same house, so we need to be tolerant and understanding," she said.